Hull KR-Salford Red Devils and York-Leigh Leopards Challenge Cup fixtures broadcasting and kick-off details confirmed

WITH the RFL yesterday confirming that Hull FC’s Challenge Cup quarter-final clash with St Helens and Warrington Wolves’ fixture against Wigan Warriors will be broadcast on the BBC, it left two remaining fixtures to be given scheduling.

Now, Hull KR’s tie against Salford Red Devils and York Knights’ clash against Leigh Leopards will be broadcast live on Viaplay with the former kicking off at 12 noon on Saturday June 17 and the latter taking place at 5pm on Sunday June 18.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport have selected Hull FC-St Helens and Wigan-Warrington for live coverage on the weekend of June 17-18 – with both to be shown on BBC One and iPlayer.

On Saturday June 17, the tie between Hull FC and St Helens will be shown from the MKM Stadium with a 2.30pm kick-off – coverage on BBC One and iPlayer starting at 2.05pm.

That will be followed on Sunday June 18 by the clash between the Challenge Cup holders Wigan Warriors and the current Super League leaders Warrington Wolves from the DW Stadium – again with kick-off at 2.30pm, and coverage on BBC One and iPlayer starting at 2.05pm.