Wakefield Trinity in surprise player swap with Super League rivals

WAKEFIELD TRINITY and Hull KR have concluded a major player swap deal with immediate effect.

Trinity have confirmed the arrival of Super League playmaker Will Dagger, with Corey Hall, surprisingly, moving the other way.

With the injury sustained to Max Jowitt leaving Wakefield light at fullback, Dagger, who played with Trinity at scholarship level, strengthens the West Yorkshire side.

Trinity Head Coach, Mark Applegarth, has explained the swap deal: “First of all, I’d like to thank Corey for his brilliant service to Wakefield Trinity. It’s been no secret that we have been on the search for a fullback, so we have reluctantly let Corey move onto new pastures at Hull KR to be able to bring Will in. As a club, we wish Corey nothing but the best.

“I’m delighted Will is on board with us and I’m looking forward to getting him into training and to start working with him. He will certainly add to our squad in that fullback role with his ability and skillset, and I know that he is really excited to be linking up with us.”

Dagger added: “I’m really looking forward to getting going and ripping in for the lads. I started at Wakefield in the scholarship and I’m excited to be coming back to the club.

“It will be good to get some more game time and I can’t wait to get out on the field and do what I love doing.”

Willie Peters was equally as happy to see Hall join the club, saying: “We’re delighted for Corey Hall to join us at Hull KR, he’s a talented player for the future and definitely a Super League centre people will get to know more about in years to come.

“He’s in the early stages of his development, but we’re looking forward to working with him over the next two and a half years.”

Hull KR Chief Executive, Paul Lakin added: “We wish Will (Dagger) the very best in his move to Wakefield, he’s our longest serving player and has been an absolute pleasure to get to know. This is an opportunity for Will to play regular first team rugby in Super League and further his career.

“Corey (Hall) is a player we’ve been keen on for some period of time, he’s still only 20 and has already played 31 SL games. We are delighted to have finally secured his signature.”