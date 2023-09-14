Saturday Super League Team News: Potential Leeds debut, Jake Clifford latest and Hull KR trio back

WITH three Super League fixtures on Friday night and three on Saturday, it promises to be a hectic 24 hours.

On Saturday afternoon, the rugby league begins with Huddersfield Giants travelling to Hull FC for a 3pm kick-off before Catalans Dragons host Leeds Rhinos at 5pm.

Last but not least, Hull KR take on Salford Red Devils at Craven Park with a kick-off time of 7.3opm.

But, what are the 21-man squads for all six teams?

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

Hull boss Tony Smith has made two changes to the squad that was announced in advance of last week’s fixture against Castleford, with Jake Clifford returning to the side having served his one-match suspension. Young winger Lewis Martin also comes into the squad.

The pair replace Carlos Tuimavave, who sits out due to head injury protocols having failed his assessment during the Castleford game, and young forward Zach Jebson.

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

Adam Milner returns to the Huddersfield squad after injury, with Luke Yates and Jack Ashworth suspended.

Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad

TBC.

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

Youngster Tom Nicholson-Watton could make his Leeds debut with Sam Walters suspended.

The Rhinos are still without Aidan Sezer and James Bentley as they follow the return to play protocols following concussion whilst Richie Myler, Justin Sangare and Luis Roberts are ruled out through injury. Nene Macdonald is still unavailable for selection.

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

Elliot Minchella, James Batchelor, and Sauaso Sue are back in contention for Hull KR as the trio replace Luis Johnson, Jimmy Keinhorst, and Rowan Milnes

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad