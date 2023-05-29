Every Super League Magic Weekend attendance since the event began in 2007

THE Super League Magic Weekend has become a staple in rugby league fans’ calendars since its conception back in 2007.
That year, top-flight clubs travelled to the Welsh capital, Cardiff, to take in a whole new concept that many people gave little chance of succeeding.
However, 16 years on and the event is still running stronger than ever with Newcastle United’s St James’ Park the current and most popular host.
Of course, the Magic Weekend concept itself has been thrown into jeopardy since the arrival of IMG as new stakeholders with the 2023 version often being touted as the last one of its kind.
If it does prove to be the last one, it has an incredible ride as us at League Express look at every Magic Weekend event since it began and the attendances each produced.
2007 – Cardiff, Wales – Millennium Stadium – 58,831
2008 – Cardiff, Wales – Millennium Stadium – 63,144
2009 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Murrayfield – 59,749
2010 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Murrayfield – 52,043
2011 – Cardiff, Wales – Millennium Stadium – 60,214
2012 – Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium – 63,716
2013 – Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium – 62,042
2014 – Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium – 64,552
2015 – Newcastle, England – St James’ Park – 67,841
2016 – Newcastle, England – St James’ Park – 68,276
2017 – Newcastle, England – St James’ Park – 65,407
2018 – Newcastle, England – St James’ Park – 64,319
2019 – Liverpool, England – Anfield – 56,869
2020 – Newcastle, England – Cancelled due to Covid-19
2021 – Newcastle, England – St James’ Park – 60,866
2022 – Newcastle, England – St James’ Park – 62,154