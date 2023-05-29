Every Super League Magic Weekend attendance since the event began in 2007

THE Super League Magic Weekend has become a staple in rugby league fans’ calendars since its conception back in 2007.

That year, top-flight clubs travelled to the Welsh capital, Cardiff, to take in a whole new concept that many people gave little chance of succeeding.

However, 16 years on and the event is still running stronger than ever with Newcastle United’s St James’ Park the current and most popular host.

Of course, the Magic Weekend concept itself has been thrown into jeopardy since the arrival of IMG as new stakeholders with the 2023 version often being touted as the last one of its kind.

If it does prove to be the last one, it has an incredible ride as us at League Express look at every Magic Weekend event since it began and the attendances each produced.

2007 – Cardiff, Wales – Millennium Stadium – 58,831

2008 – Cardiff, Wales – Millennium Stadium – 63,144

2009 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Murrayfield – 59,749

2010 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Murrayfield – 52,043

2011 – Cardiff, Wales – Millennium Stadium – 60,214

2012 – Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium – 63,716

2013 – Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium – 62,042

2014 – Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium – 64,552

2015 – Newcastle, England – St James’ Park – 67,841

2016 – Newcastle, England – St James’ Park – 68,276

2017 – Newcastle, England – St James’ Park – 65,407

2018 – Newcastle, England – St James’ Park – 64,319

2019 – Liverpool, England – Anfield – 56,869

2020 – Newcastle, England – Cancelled due to Covid-19

2021 – Newcastle, England – St James’ Park – 60,866

2022 – Newcastle, England – St James’ Park – 62,154