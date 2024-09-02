London Broncos player calls out IMG over Super League snub

LONDON BRONCOS player Jack Hughes has called on the RFL and IMG to “make the right call” over their Super League future.

The club are set to be demoted at the end of this season under the new grading system being introduced.

That’s regardless of where they finish in the table, with London battling with Hull FC to avoid bottom place.

Hughes posted on social media after the Broncos’ 89th-minute golden-point defeat to Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

“There’s your chance @IMG @TheRFL, do you want us or not?” posted the forward, who has appeared three times this season, on X.

“It’s in your hands – make the right call. Far better team today @LondonBroncosRL against the most recognised RL team in the UK.”

London coach Mike Eccles was gutted to have lost to Leeds in extra-time for the second time this year, but said: “I’m proud of them.

“It wasn’t a great game, but it was an entertaining one and there were a lot of brilliant efforts out there.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast