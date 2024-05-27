Huddersfield Giants forward Luke Yates makes move to Super League rivals

WARRINGTON WOLVES have signed Luke Yates on a two-year deal.

The Australian forward joins from Huddersfield Giants who he has captained for the last three seasons and led the side out in the Challenge Cup Final in 2022.

The 29-year-old came through the ranks for Newcastle Knights in the NRL, where he played alongside Wolves second-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon. He has also had Super League spells with Salford Red Devils and London Broncos.

Yates led the competition for most tackles last season, completing 1,027 at an average of 42 per game. This season he made a staggering 61 tackles in the Giants’ Super League match against St Helens.

He will join up with his new team-mates when pre-season preparations for 2025 begin in November.

On joining Warrington in 2025, Luke Yates said: “The opportunity for me to come and play for a club like Warrington with Sam Burgess as Head Coach is massive for me.

“Sam was someone I idolised when he played NRL and to have the opportunity to work and learn from someone like him was a big factor.

“I’ll look to lead by example with my work ethic and how I go about my business. I want to contribute to success there from next season.

“I’m excited to get amongst it with the club and to play in front of the Warrington fanbase next year.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Sam Burgess added: “Luke is an outstanding player who has been one of the comp’s most consistent and hard-working forwards for a number of years.

“He will bring great quality and leadership to our pack and I’m excited to work with him next season.”

