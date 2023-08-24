Warrington Wolves latest on NRL forward Tom Burgess

WARRINGTON WOLVES have been linked with Tom Burgess and Justin Olam for 2024 with new head coach Sam Burgess set to take over next season.

News Corp have linked both Tom Burgess and Olam with the Cheshire club.

Burgess signed a new deal to entertain a big pay cut for 2024 in a bid to remain with the Rabbitohs, with the contract around the $400,000 mark.

Meanwhile, Olam has been linked by Australian journalist Brent Read.

“Obviously Sam Burgess is trying to strengthen his side for next year and Justin Olam has been out of favour in Melbourne,” Read said on Triple M.

“He hasn’t been playing recently, he’s had a dip in form and Sam has had a go at him to try and get him over to Warrington but it looks like Justin Olam wants to stay here and fight for his position at the Storm.

“It looks like that won’t be happening, but he’s been very active has Sammy in trying to build that side up for next year so that when he arrives he has a very competitive outfit so I’d stay tuned on that front as I think Sam will be very busy over the next couple of months.”

However, League Express understands that Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick is not hunting a deal for Burgess, though the Wolves are still keen to get a deal over the line for an overseas man.

Warrington have already signed Newcastle Knights forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon and The Dolphins prop Herman Ese’ese for 2024.

