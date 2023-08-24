Castleford Tigers boss Danny Ward explains why he left dressing room early at half-time during Wakefield Trinity clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are under a new era with head coach Danny Ward.

The former London Broncos boss was appointed at The Jungle following a dismal spell under Andy Last, with his baptism of fire coming in a 28-12 win over Wakefield Trinity last weekend.

At half-time in that game, Ward was seen back in the stands at least five minutes before the Castleford players returned from the dressing room.

Now he has explained why that was.

“Some of those moments at half-time you don’t need to say too much, you go in and put in the work during the week and then sometimes on gameday your leaders are talking too. You don’t have to send too many messages on during the game,” Ward said.

“I came in and the boy took a few minutes to get their breaths before the leaders stood up, speaking and delivered the messages that I would have said anyway.

“You get a few little points across and you leave them to it. Them boys are going out there, they didn’t need any given Sunday speeches at the weekend, they were doing that on their own.

“It cans be overkill sometimes giving them too many messages.”

Since taking the reins at Castleford, Ward has moved back in with his parents who live in Dewsbury.

“It’s alright, fish fingers chips and beans on a Monday, chicken nuggets on Tuesday and crispy pancakes on Wednesday! It’s just like being a kid again.

“I’m back in Dewsbury, my mum and dad are fantastic. When I took this job, I said if they wanted a lodger for six weeks so it is a nice fix. I keep dodging conversations about paying board!

“It’s been great and easy to jump back in. It’s not too far away.”

In terms of looking towards recruitment for 2024, Ward has confessed that he isn’t looking that far ahead.

“I’ve been fully concentrated on the games at the minute, I speak with Danny (Wilson – director of rugby) and Mark (Grattan – managing director) a bit but I know it is hard for them to plan in the situation they are in.

“A lot of that is recruitment and retention and those decisions have been made before I came in. I’m fully concentrating on preparing the team this weekend.

“For me, it’s taking that game in front of us.”

