Adrian Lam on new signings, long-term injury to Leigh Leopards forward and need to stamp out dangerous tackle

IT’S fair to say that Leigh Leopards have been one of the most entertaining packages of the 2023 Super League season so far.

Predicted by all and sundry to be relegated at the end of 2023, Adrian Lam’s men have taken to the top flight like a duck to water with a number of impressive victories against the likes of Hull KR and St Helens.

However, the Leopards will be without forward Jack Hughes for over a month following a torn calf, whilst Ben Nakubuwai will not feature due to the after-effects of a ‘hip-drop tackle.’

A hip-drop tackle is where a defender grapples an attacking player, twisting their body and dropping their body weight on the lower legs of the opposing player. In doing so, it traps the attacker’s lower limbs in a dangerous position.

Lam has called for the game to stamp out such a tackle.

“We’ve only got a small squad as most know, we are certainly pushing the boundaries of that at the moment,” Lam said.

“Jack Hughes has torn his calf with a grade 2 or 3 which will be long-term. That will be four to six weeks plus which isn’t good news for Jack or the club. It’s frustrating for him and for us but we’ve got to get on with it.

“Gaz O’Brien is back from missing last week. Ben Nakubuwai is still in doubt with a medial ligament strain in his knee for four weeks.

“They are looking at that in the NRL quite heavily, and a similar action will make him miss four to six weeks.

“He is up and running this week, so it is positive news in that case.

“However, the tackle needs to be stamped out, most times they are accidental.

“But the player will get injured and we need to have a closer look at whether it’s intentional or accidental but they are bad tackles.”

With Leigh down on troops, Lam has reiterated that he is still in the market for new blood – if and when the right player becomes available.

“We are looking every day and every week which is something that we will be doing every week,” Lam said.

“We understand where we are at and we are striving to be be better and if that means adding to the group then so be it.