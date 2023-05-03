Warrington Wolves loanee Toby King makes Wigan Warriors future admission

IT’S fair to say that Toby King has settled in seamlessly at the Wigan Warriors since making a season-long loan move from Warrington Wolves.

The Wolves endured a difficult year in Super League in 2023, finishing second bottom in the table, with King currently loving the fresh environment at the DW Stadium.

“I’m really enjoying it – it’s been class,” King said. “The boys have been really good with me and we’re getting on the right end of results.

“I’m just focusing on the here and now really. That’s (my future) probably more for Matty (Peet) and Warrington to work out. I don’t know what will come of it.

“But it’s the May 1 deadline now, which everyone talks about. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m focusing on playing and playing well.”

King did acknowledge that he is still contracted to Warrington for 2024 and 2025.

“There’s lots to be worked out, but I’m still contracted at Warrington until 2025.

“I’m loving it here, though and I’ve had a few chats and that about staying, but I don’t know what will happen with that.

“I’ve loved my time here but I don’t want to get too excited or carried away because you don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I’m just leaving that all down to my agent. I’m not trying to think about it as much, but it is in the back of your mind. It’s exciting at the same time, you’re playing not just for your place in the squad, but for your future.

“There’s nothing been agreed at the minute, I’m still a loan player from Warrington so I’ve just got to keep doing my best and see what comes of the back of it.

King also admitted that if Warrington wanted him back, he would not be able to do much about it.

“It’s one of them where I probably couldn’t do anything about it, to be honest – we are in a contract sport so I’d have to go back there.

“But I didn’t leave Warrington in a bad way and if I went back there I’d give my all again.

“I really owe it to Wigan, they believed in me last year. I didn’t have a year – I don’t think anyone really did at Warrington and I certainly didn’t enjoy it.

“I’m just thankful for Wigan for giving me a shot this year and believing in me.”