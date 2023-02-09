Warrington Wolves’ new signing set to be out for a month with hand injury

WARRINGTON WOLVES have had a double whammy today with Josh McGuire potentially facing a six-match ban and now the news that another new signing Gil Dudson will be out for a minimum of a month.

Dudson sustained a hand injury in Warrington’s pre-season win over the Leigh Leopards, but the injury will not require surgery.

The former Catalans Dragons prop is one of Daryl Powell’s new signings following a disappointing 2022 Super League season, but he will miss the opening few rounds of the new season.