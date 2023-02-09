Why Leeds Rhinos’ Aidan Sezer escaped sanction and Lachlan Coote received Grade B charge

IN Hull KR’s demolition of the Leeds Rhinos in a pre-season friendly last weekend, there was a certain flashpoint in the second-half when Aidan Sezer and Lachlan Coote came together.

Sezer had just attempted to make a tackle on Coote, but the Hull KR man slipped going into the contact, meaning the Leeds halfback hit Coote around the head.

Whilst on the floor, however, Coote, according to the Match Review Panel, hit out and has since been charged with a Grade B Striking.

Instead of being banned, the Rovers fullback has been fined £250 but Sezer didn’t receive a charge.

The minutes for Sezer state: “Opponent is falling and player does not swing arm into contact.”

However, for Coote, the MRP took this simple view: “Law 15.1 (a) Striking – Other Striking Offences Grade B.”

That being said, because of the new regulations brought in by the Rugby Football League (RFL), Coote has been given a £250 fine instead of a suspension meaning the Australian is free to play in Rovers’ first clash against the Wigan Warriors.