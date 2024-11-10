Warrington Wolves outline stance in reported Paul Vaughan immediate release

WARRINGTON WOLVES have denied that the Parramatta Eels have asked the Cheshire club to release prop forward Paul Vaughan with immediate effect.

A report emerged over the weekend from Rugby League Live that claimed Parramatta was seeking Vaughan to fill the void left by departed prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

However, The Mole – who works for the Wide World of Sports – has reported that the Wolves have told him that such claims are “not right”.

On social media last night, The Mole wrote: “BREAKING: @WarringtonRLFC have denied reports that @TheParraEels

have asked them to release star forward Paul Vaughan. “It’s not right” Wolves just told Moley.”

It’s fair to say that Vaughan has hit the ground running at Warrington since his arrival, registering over 50 appearances with nine tries to his name.

The 33-year-old is still highly regarded in the world of rugby league following spells at Canberra Raiders, St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL.

Vaughan made the move to Warrington ahead of the 2023 Super League season where he has since become a cornerstone of the Wire pack.

