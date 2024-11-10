Huddersfield Giants appoint new director of rugby to Super League club

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have promoted Andy Kelly to the position of Director of Rugby.

The highly experienced former player and coach, will work with Giants Head Coach Luke Robinson and report to the board of directors.

Andy Kelly commented on the role: “I am honoured and excited to be asked to take on the role of Director of Rugby at a time of change for the Huddersfield Giants. I have a very good relationship with Luke Robinson and I am fully aligned with the values, vision, and ambition we have for The Huddersfield Giants.

“I would like to thank Ken Davy for offering me this opportunity and will work with everyone to bring success to the Giants.”

Luke Robinson discussed Andy Kelly and the new role: “I again thank Ken and the board for backing my view that this position will work well for us and there’s definitely no one better qualified than Andy to do this.

“He’s already been a great help to me and the coaching team and someone who I trust and respect enormously.”

Ken Davy, chairman of the Huddersfield Giants added his thoughts to the promotion of Andy Kelly: “I am delighted that Andy has accepted the role of Director of Rugby, we are incredibly fortunate at the Giants to have someone of the calibre and experience of Andy to take on this important task, and we wish him every success in the role.”

