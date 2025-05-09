The Super League players closest to a suspension

THE RFL introduced a points-based system in a radical overhaul of the disciplinary for the 2025 season.
The new system will only see players sanctioned when they reach a certain number of points, with charge grades now allocated points which players will accumulate and keep on their record for twelve months.
Points are allocated as followed:
Grade A – 1 point
Grade B – 3 points
Grade C – 5 points
Grade D – 12 points
Grade E – Refer to Tribunal
Here is the tariff for the points:
0-2 No further action
3-5 Fine
6-8 1 match suspension
9-11 1 match suspension and a fine
12-14 2 match suspension
15-17 2 match suspension and a fine
18-20 3 match suspension
21-23 3 match suspension and a fine
24-26 4 match suspension
27-29 4 match suspension and a fine
30-32 5 match suspension
33-35 5 match suspension and a fine
36-38 6 match suspension and a fine
39-41 7 match suspension and a fine
42-44 8 match suspension and a fine
45-47 9 match suspension and a fine
48-50 10 match suspension and a fine
51-53 11 match suspension and a fine
54+ 12 match suspension plus and a fine
With that in mind, which players are closest to a suspension with the 6-8 point threshold?
Castleford Tigers
Innes Senior – 7.5
Jeremiah Simbiken – 6.5
George Lawler – 4
Joe Westerman – 3
Alex Mellor – 1
Catalans Dragons
Elliott Whitehead – 7.5
Oliver Partington – 5
Jordan Dezaria – 3
Ben Garcia – 4.5
Luke Keary – 3
Romain Navarrete – 3
Tariq Sims – 3
Alrix Da Costa – 1
Matthieu Laguerre – 1
Tommy Makinson – 1
Fouad Yaha – 1
Huddersfield Giants
Sam Hewitt – 5.5
Leroy Cudjoe – 4
Tom Burgess – 3
Adam Clune – 3
Matty English – 3
Ashton Golding – 3
Taane Milne – 1
Hull FC
Jack Ashworth – 5.5
Jordan Rapana – 5.5
Amir Bourouh – 5
Sam Eseh – 5
Jordan Lane – 5
Cade Cust – 4
Liam Knight – 3
Yusuf Aydin – 2
Jed Cartwright – 1
Matty Laidlaw – 1
Hull KR
Eribe Doro – 5
Michael McIlorum – 4
Mikey Lewis – 3
Dean Hadley – 3
Tom Davies – 3
Sauaso Sue – 3
Peta Hiku – 1
Jez Litten – 1
Tyrone May – 1
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – 1
Leeds Rhinos
Mikolaj Oledzki – 6
Tom Holroyd – 4.5
Keenan Palasia – 4
Sam Lisone – 3
Jack Sinfield – 3
Ash Handley – 2
Cooper Jenkins – 1
Leigh Leopards
Edwin Ipape – 7.5
Matt Davis – 3
Darnell McIntosh – 3
Ethan O’Neill – 3
Alex Tuitavake – 3
Salford Red Devils
Joe Shorrocks – 5
Shane Wright – 4.5
Jayden Nikorima – 4
Matty Foster – 3
Chris Atkin – 1
Chris Hankinson – 1
Chris Hill – 1
Harvey Makin – 1
Kallum Watkins – 1
St Helens
Matty Lees – 3
Tristan Sailor – 3
Noah Stephens – 3
Daryl Clark – 1
Morgan Knowles – 1
Moses Mbye – 1
Curtis Sironen – 1
Alex Walmsley – 1
Matt Whitley – 1
Wakefield Trinity
Mason Lino – 5.5
Isaiah Vagana – 4.5
Max Jowitt – 4
Mike McMeeken – 3
Jack Croft – 1
Caius Faatili – 1
Warrington Wolves
Jordy Crowther – 2
Matt Dufty – 1
Dan Russell – 1
Paul Vaughan – 1
Wigan Warriors
Adam Keighran – 5
Tyler Dupree – 4
Kaide Ellis – 2
Liam Byrne – 1
Zach Eckersley – 1
Liam Farrell – 1