The Super League players closest to a suspension

THE RFL introduced a points-based system in a radical overhaul of the disciplinary for the 2025 season.

The new system will only see players sanctioned when they reach a certain number of points, with charge grades now allocated points which players will accumulate and keep on their record for twelve months.

Points are allocated as followed:

Grade A – 1 point

Grade B – 3 points

Grade C – 5 points

Grade D – 12 points

Grade E – Refer to Tribunal

Here is the tariff for the points:

0-2 No further action

3-5 Fine

6-8 1 match suspension

9-11 1 match suspension and a fine

12-14 2 match suspension

15-17 2 match suspension and a fine

18-20 3 match suspension

21-23 3 match suspension and a fine

24-26 4 match suspension

27-29 4 match suspension and a fine

30-32 5 match suspension

33-35 5 match suspension and a fine

36-38 6 match suspension and a fine

39-41 7 match suspension and a fine

42-44 8 match suspension and a fine

45-47 9 match suspension and a fine

48-50 10 match suspension and a fine

51-53 11 match suspension and a fine

54+ 12 match suspension plus and a fine

With that in mind, which players are closest to a suspension with the 6-8 point threshold?

Castleford Tigers

Innes Senior – 7.5

Jeremiah Simbiken – 6.5

George Lawler – 4

Joe Westerman – 3

Alex Mellor – 1

Catalans Dragons

Elliott Whitehead – 7.5

Oliver Partington – 5

Jordan Dezaria – 3

Ben Garcia – 4.5

Luke Keary – 3

Romain Navarrete – 3

Tariq Sims – 3

Alrix Da Costa – 1

Matthieu Laguerre – 1

Tommy Makinson – 1

Fouad Yaha – 1

Huddersfield Giants

Sam Hewitt – 5.5

Leroy Cudjoe – 4

Tom Burgess – 3

Adam Clune – 3

Matty English – 3

Ashton Golding – 3

Taane Milne – 1

Hull FC

Jack Ashworth – 5.5

Jordan Rapana – 5.5

Amir Bourouh – 5

Sam Eseh – 5

Jordan Lane – 5

Cade Cust – 4

Liam Knight – 3

Yusuf Aydin – 2

Jed Cartwright – 1

Matty Laidlaw – 1

Hull KR

Eribe Doro – 5

Michael McIlorum – 4

Mikey Lewis – 3

Dean Hadley – 3

Tom Davies – 3

Sauaso Sue – 3

Peta Hiku – 1

Jez Litten – 1

Tyrone May – 1

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – 1

Leeds Rhinos

Mikolaj Oledzki – 6

Tom Holroyd – 4.5

Keenan Palasia – 4

Sam Lisone – 3

Jack Sinfield – 3

Ash Handley – 2

Cooper Jenkins – 1

Leigh Leopards

Edwin Ipape – 7.5

Matt Davis – 3

Darnell McIntosh – 3

Ethan O’Neill – 3

Alex Tuitavake – 3

Salford Red Devils

Joe Shorrocks – 5

Shane Wright – 4.5

Jayden Nikorima – 4

Matty Foster – 3

Chris Atkin – 1

Chris Hankinson – 1

Chris Hill – 1

Harvey Makin – 1

Kallum Watkins – 1

St Helens

Matty Lees – 3

Tristan Sailor – 3

Noah Stephens – 3

Daryl Clark – 1

Morgan Knowles – 1

Moses Mbye – 1

Curtis Sironen – 1

Alex Walmsley – 1

Matt Whitley – 1

Wakefield Trinity

Mason Lino – 5.5

Isaiah Vagana – 4.5

Max Jowitt – 4

Mike McMeeken – 3

Jack Croft – 1

Caius Faatili – 1

Warrington Wolves

Jordy Crowther – 2

Matt Dufty – 1

Dan Russell – 1

Paul Vaughan – 1

Wigan Warriors

Adam Keighran – 5

Tyler Dupree – 4

Kaide Ellis – 2

Liam Byrne – 1

Zach Eckersley – 1

Liam Farrell – 1