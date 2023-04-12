Warrington Wolves star George Williams’ future now resolved with two-year contract

WARRINGTON WOLVES have been given some huge news this afternoon live on Sky Sports: The Verdict with pundit Jenna Brooks speaking to halfback George Williams.

Now Williams has signed a new two-year extension at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with the news breaking earlier this afternoon.

The 28-year-old has now revealed why he has made that decision.

“I’ve made a decision and I’m delighted to say I’ve signed a two year extension with Warrington,” Williams said.

“I’ve got a young family and spoke about what we wanted and how happy we are at Warrington. It’s going so well on the field.

Williams did confess that there were options out there in the NRL, with the halfback being linked with a move to the Wests Tigers.

“There were some options there, they spoke to my agent, but I remain happy at Warrington.

“There is always a lot of insight to go to the NRL but I’ve been there and done that.”