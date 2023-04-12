Rohan Smith confirms Leeds Rhinos star will be out for over two months

ROHAN SMINTH has confirmed that Leeds Rhinos star David Fusitu’a will be out for over two months.

Fusitu’a suffered an ankle injury a number of weeks ago, with Smith revealing that the winger went in for surgery last week.

Meanwhile, Derrell Olpherts has also been injured – a problem which he suffered early on in the defeat to Hull KR a fortnight ago.

“Fus had surgery last week and that will be a ten to 12 week injury,” Smith said.

“Derrell has had a calf injury, he got it early on against Hull KR, he has been injured.”

Morgan Gannon, however, will make his long-awaited comeback from concussion with the back-rower set to play for the Rhinos’ reserves on Friday night in the curtain raiser before the Leeds first-team goes up against Hull FC.