Warrington Wolves star ruled out for the entire 2024 Super League season

WARRINGTON WOLVES have been hit with a major blow that will see one of their stars ruled out for the entirety of the 2024 Super League season.

That star is Connor Wrench, who will undergo surgery on an ACL injury that will rule him out for the remainder of the year.

It’s a bitter blow for the Warrington centre given the fact that he suffered the same injury on his opposite knee back in 2022.

That injury ruled him out for nine months, with the former England Academy captain making an impressive return to the Wolves’ starting line-up.

