WATCH: Why Warrington Wolves star Paul Vaughan faces a potential SIX-MATCH ban following St Helens clash

WARRINGTON WOLVES star Paul Vaughan could be banned for as many as six games after being slapped with a Grade E Unnecessary Contact charge in the aftermath of the club’s 18-6 defeat to St Helens last Friday night.

Vaughan has been a shining light for Warrington in what has been a difficult year for the Cheshire club, but the Wolves’ play-off charge looks to have taken a mighty hit.

When perusing the minutes from the Match Review Panel’s findings, Vaughan is alleged to have ‘lifted an injured player’: “Law 15.1 (i)

Makes unnecessary contact with a Player who is or may be injured. Grade E.”

If found guilty at an Operational Rules Tribunal tomorrow night, Vaughan could be out for between four to six matches.

The video of Vaughan’s alleged indiscretion can be viewed here from Sky Sports:

