Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils: Team news and injuries as Rohan Smith’s side hit with big absentee

LEEDS RHINOS will host Salford Red Devils at Headingley on Friday night in what promises to be a Super League cracker.
Rohan Smith’s side go into this one having suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Leigh Leopards last time out.
Salford, meanwhile, were able to hold off a late Catalans Dragons comeback to triumph in a nailibiting 16-14 clash.
Team news and injuries
Leeds will be without Aidan Sezer after the halfback succumbed to a quad injury in the loss to Leigh. Morgan Gannon is, however, in line to return for the first time since suffering a concussion earlier in the season. James Donaldson is also included.
Salford boss Paul Rowley has included Alex Gerrard in his squad with the forward seemingly overcoming his long-term injury.
Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad
1 Richie Myler
3 Harry Newman
4 Nene MacDonald
5 Ash Handley
6 Blake Austin
8 Mikolaj Oledzki
10 Zane Tetevano
11 James Bentley
12 Rhyse Martin
13 Cameron Smith
14 Jarrod O’Connor
15 Sam Lisone
17 Justin Sangare
18 Tom Holroyd
19 James McDonnell
20 Morgan Gannon
22 Sam Walters
23 Liam Tindall
25 James Donaldson
26 Corey Johnson
29 Jack Sinfield
Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad
1 Ryan Brierley
3 Kallum Watkins
5 Joe Burgess
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Jack Ormondroyd
9 Andy Ackers
10 King Vuniyayawa
11 Andrew Dixon
12 Sam Stone
13 Oliver Partington
14 Chris Atkin
16 Tyler Dupree
17 Shane Wright
18 Alex Gerrard
20 Ellis Longstaff
21 Amir Bourouh
22 Rhys Williams
24 Matt Costello
25 Ben Hellewell
28 Deon Cross