Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils: Team news and injuries as Rohan Smith’s side hit with big absentee

LEEDS RHINOS will host Salford Red Devils at Headingley on Friday night in what promises to be a Super League cracker.

Rohan Smith’s side go into this one having suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Leigh Leopards last time out.

Salford, meanwhile, were able to hold off a late Catalans Dragons comeback to triumph in a nailibiting 16-14 clash.

Team news and injuries

Leeds will be without Aidan Sezer after the halfback succumbed to a quad injury in the loss to Leigh. Morgan Gannon is, however, in line to return for the first time since suffering a concussion earlier in the season. James Donaldson is also included.

Salford boss Paul Rowley has included Alex Gerrard in his squad with the forward seemingly overcoming his long-term injury.

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

1 Richie Myler

3 Harry Newman

4 Nene MacDonald

5 Ash Handley

6 Blake Austin

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

10 Zane Tetevano

11 James Bentley

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

17 Justin Sangare

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

20 Morgan Gannon

22 Sam Walters

23 Liam Tindall

25 James Donaldson

26 Corey Johnson

29 Jack Sinfield

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

1 Ryan Brierley

3 Kallum Watkins

5 Joe Burgess

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Andy Ackers

10 King Vuniyayawa

11 Andrew Dixon

12 Sam Stone

13 Oliver Partington

14 Chris Atkin

16 Tyler Dupree

17 Shane Wright

18 Alex Gerrard

20 Ellis Longstaff

21 Amir Bourouh

22 Rhys Williams

24 Matt Costello

25 Ben Hellewell

28 Deon Cross