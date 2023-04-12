Ex-Leeds forward Sam Backo out of induced coma

FORMER Leeds Rhinos forward Sam Backo is out of his induced coma.

As well as being a tough competitor for the likes of Canberra and Brisbane, Backo was also a key part of the Queensland and Australia representative sides and starred for Leeds in 1988 and 1989.

In 1988, the uncompromising forward set the record of being the first Australian forward to score tries in all three Tests of an Ashes series – a record that still stands today.

Now, Backo’s wife has given an update: Sam’s condition is improving on a daily basis. Sam is no longer in an induced coma and the medical team is confident Sam will continue to improve.

“Sam’s extended family and I have been overwhelmed and grateful for the heartfelt support for Sam and we have no doubt the prayers and spiritual blessings have helped Sam fight his biggest battle to date. I am sure most of you will not be surprised at Sam’s strong spirit and determination to get through this.

“Thank you for your ongoing concern for Sam and we too look forward to his continued improvement.”