Three potential destinations for Hull FC’s Ben McNamara

HULL FC announced a list of nine stars that would be leaving the Super League club at the end of the 2023 season.

One of those is young halfback Ben McNamara, who has found himself sidelined for most of the year with injury.

However, at just 21 years of age, the halfback could still have a bright future in the top flight. With that in mind, which three clubs could potentially sign McNamara?

Castleford Tigers

Again, Castleford seem to crop up most times on these types of features. Why? – because the Tigers desperately need to lower the average age of their squad with Super League talent and they need a playmaker or two going into 2024. Castleford have struggled in 2024 mainly down to the lack of a consistent spine with Jacob Miller often having to play in the halves with a new partner each week. Bringing in Ben McNamara would enable stability in the important halfback role as well as provide the 21-year-old with a fresh start.

Leigh Leopards

Granted, Leigh’s first choice 17 is up there amongst the best in the Super League competition, but they do not have much depth. That has been something that head coach Adrian Lam will want to fix up for 2024, with the Leopards boss having to play most of the same 17 for the vast majority of the season. Of course, that consistency has helped the club win the Challenge Cup and make the top four, but the Leopards do not have much back-up – especially in the playmaking roles. Ben McNamara would certainly help that.

Catalans Dragons

With Ben McNamara’s father, Steve, in charge of Catalans, two and two could be put together. Add into the fact that the Dragons need new blood in the halves considering the retirement of Mitchell Pearce and the exit of Tyrone May and a move for McNamara wouldn’t look out of place. A complete change of scenery could help the 21-year-old thrive as well as push him out of his comfort zone after coming through the Hull youth ranks.

