Warrington Wolves will not be signing ex-Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors prop as Super League side remains in market for Thomas Mikaele replacement

WARRINGTON WOLVES are actively looking to replace Thomas Mikaele, who is set to depart the Halliwell Jones Stadium sooner rather than later.

Mikaele, who joined Warrington from Wests Tigers midway through the 2022 Super League season, has started 2023 like a house on fire.

However, with Mikaele’s wife homesick, the decision has been made to return home to Australia with a move to the Gold Coast Titans looking likely.

Of course, with the 25-year-old currently under contract with the Wolves, a transfer fee would be included, but it also leaves Daryl Powell’s side without one of their overseas men.

One name that has been thrown around in recent days has been that of former Canberra Raiders prop Dunamis Lui, who has been playing for the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Hostplus Cup.

Lui, who has 175 NRL appearances under his belt, is 33 years of age but will not be signing for Warrington, League Express understands.

That being said, the Wolves are looking for an immediate signing to fill the gap left by Mikaele with a forward in the same mould the ideal target.