Super League refereeing appointments as brothers Liam Moore and Aaron Moore get marquee gigs

WELL another week of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be!

The action will kick off on Thursday night when Wigan Warriors travel to Leigh Leopards with the game live on Sky Sports. Liam Moore will take charge of that fixture, with Chris Kendall as video referee.

Marcus Griffiths takes charge of Leeds Rhinos’ fixture away at Hull KR with Ben Thaler appointed as video referee, whilst Chris Kendall will be the man in the middle for St Helens’ home clash against Wakefield Trinity.

Aaron Moore gets the Channel 4 live gig on Saturday afternoon between Warrington Wolves and Hull FC with Tom Grant upstairs, as Jack Smith takes on Catalans Dragons’ home game against Castleford Tigers on Saturday night.

Last but not least, Ben Thaler will take charge of Wakefield Trinity’s visit to the Salford Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the list in full:

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors

30th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: M. Smaill

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Touch Judge: E. Mccarthy

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos

31st March, KO: 20:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: A. Sweet

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: A. Smith

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Touch Judge: J. Kinsley

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

St Helens v Wakefield Trinity

31st March, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

In Goal: D. Arnold

In Goal 2: S. Ellis

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

01st April, KO: 13:00

M Com: R. Connolly

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: L. Bland

Touch Judge 1: L. Moore

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Touch Judge: G. Jones

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers

01st April, KO: 18:00

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: J. Smith

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

02nd April, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: J. Lincoln

Touch Judge 1: A. Moore

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

In Goal: D. Bowmer

In Goal 2: N. Horton

Time Keeper: N. Hope