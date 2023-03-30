Super League refereeing appointments as brothers Liam Moore and Aaron Moore get marquee gigs

WELL another week of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be!
The action will kick off on Thursday night when Wigan Warriors travel to Leigh Leopards with the game live on Sky Sports. Liam Moore will take charge of that fixture, with Chris Kendall as video referee.
Marcus Griffiths takes charge of Leeds Rhinos’ fixture away at Hull KR with Ben Thaler appointed as video referee, whilst Chris Kendall will be the man in the middle for St Helens’ home clash against Wakefield Trinity.
Aaron Moore gets the Channel 4 live gig on Saturday afternoon between Warrington Wolves and Hull FC with Tom Grant upstairs, as Jack Smith takes on Catalans Dragons’ home game against Castleford Tigers on Saturday night.
Last but not least, Ben Thaler will take charge of Wakefield Trinity’s visit to the Salford Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.
Here is the list in full:
Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors
30th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: M. Smaill
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Touch Judge: E. Mccarthy
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos
31st March, KO: 20:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: A. Sweet
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: A. Smith
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Touch Judge: J. Kinsley
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
St Helens v Wakefield Trinity
31st March, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
In Goal: D. Arnold
In Goal 2: S. Ellis
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC
01st April, KO: 13:00
M Com: R. Connolly
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: L. Bland
Touch Judge 1: L. Moore
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Touch Judge: G. Jones
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers
01st April, KO: 18:00
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: J. Smith
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants
02nd April, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: J. Lincoln
Touch Judge 1: A. Moore
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
In Goal: D. Bowmer
In Goal 2: N. Horton
Time Keeper: N. Hope