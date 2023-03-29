Catalans Dragons star Mitchell Pearce breaks silence on Wests Tigers approach

CATALANS DRAGONS star Mitchell Pearce has broken his silence about an approach from Wests Tigers to sign the veteran playmaker.

Aged 33, Pearce has been linked with a move to Wests in recent days, with the Tigers suffering in the halves at the beginning of the 2023 NRL season.

However, despite being phoned up by Wests assistant coach Benji Marshall, Pearce gave an emphatic answer.

In a text message to News Corp from France, Pearce said: “I don’t really have much to say. Benji called me yesterday and I told him I’m contracted to Catalans.

“We are top of the table and I want to win a comp in Super League. That’s pretty much it.”

It was reported earlier in the week by Fox News that Pearce would be offered a lucrative $1.5 million over two years to return home to the NRL.