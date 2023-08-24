Warrington Wolves without injured trio for Hull FC fixture as Gary Chambers explains why Joe Bullock played reserves

WARRINGTON WOLVES could be without three injured players for their fixture against Hull FC this weekend.

The Wolves travel to East Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon with their play-off place becoming increasingly threatened by the likes of Salford Red Devils, Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR and Hull FC.

They will, however, have to do it without Joe Bullock and Riley Dean, who both got knocks during Warrington’s reserves win over Leeds at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Daryl Clark is also a doubt as interim boss Gary Chambers explained what the plan had been for Bullock before his injury.

“Daz is having a check on his shoulder, he took a bit of a knock to his shoulder, I don’t know what the extent of that is,” Chambers said.

“Joe Bullock got a knock in the reserves game. The plan with Joe was to give him a little run out in the reserves with a view to playing him this week but it hasn’t panned out well.

“He has had a thumb injury that he has been nursing since he broke it. So we have been looking after with him with his thumb and gave him some game time in the reserves but he has rolled his ankle a little bit. We are waiting for the results on that.

“We wanted a fresh Sam Kasiano and Joe Bullock against Hull but the best laid plans don’t always work out.”

Chambers also revealed that Riley Dean will play no part in any Warrington game this weekend due to concussion protocols.

“He got a head knock but I spoke to him at half-time, he’s a young fella and he has said he was alright. The doctors advised that he left the field and now he is on that 12-day protocol.

“He is a rugby player and may be worse than what he is saying but he is saying he didn’t feel anything concussion wise. That now impacts on him being able to play.”

