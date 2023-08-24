RFL award Rochdale Hornets 48-0 win following cancelled fixture as League One rivals set to be investigated

THE RFL has awarded League One side Rochdale Hornets a 48-0 win following a twice-cancelled fixture in the third tier.

The postponed Round 17 fixture between Rochdale and London Skolars has been awarded to Hornets after the Skolars had informed both the club and the RFL that, with no free weekends available before the end of the regular season, they would be unable to fulfil the fixture during a midweek.

RFL Board has today decided, in line with operational rules, that the game be awarded to Rochdale Hornets by a score of 48-0. The Betfred League One table will be adjusted to reflect this decision. London Skolars will be referred to RFL Compliance.