Rohan Smith confirms Leeds Rhinos star’s exit and potential Super League replacement

ROHAN SMITH has confirmed the departure of one of his Leeds Rhinos’ stars as he gives an update on recruitment.

The Leeds star is halfback Aidan Sezer, who will join the Wests Tigers from 2024 onwards with head coach Rohan Smith confirming that news.

“I’m pretty sure that’s public, Aidan told me couple of weeks ago that it was likely to happen, so we are very happy for him to transition back to the NRL,” Smith said.

In terms of a replacement for Sezer, Smith maintained that recruitment is an “ongoing” process.

“Recruitment is an ongoing thing that we have been working on every day since I have been here. There are balls in the air and things are bubbling away in the background but we also see a big improvement potentially in the players that we have.

“We have some young players in those positions that we are looking, we are looking to add experience to our young players.”