Wigan Warriors fans injured after coach crash following Catalans Dragons fixture

WIGAN WARRIORS fans have been injured after a coach crashed in the south of France following the 34-0 win over Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.

A coach of around 50 Wigan fans hit a bridge in Perpignan at around 10pm with a number of passengers taken to a local medical centre for assessment.

That’s according to L’Independant with those involved in the crash expected to make a full recovery.

Everyone at League Express sends on their well-wishes to the Warriors supporters involved in the incident.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.