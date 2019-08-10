Toulouse move into second with victory over Widnes

Toulouse Olympique have consolidated their place in the Betfred Championship top five, moving into second place today with a 12-28 away victory over Widnes Vikings, which increases the relegation pressure on the Vikings.

Toulouse scored after just three minutes, when former Hull KR star Junior Vaivai powered his way over the line. The try was converted by Mark Kheirallah, and the Toulouse fullback landed a penalty to complete the first-half scoring.

Con Mika extended their lead with a try on 47 minutes, although this time Kheirallah couldn’t add the goal, but five minutes later the Vikings struck back through wingman Jack Owens, who was able to convert his own try to cut the gap to six points.

But Toulouse were in no mood to let the Vikings back into the game, and they scored their third try through Ilias Bergal, who touched down a smart kick from Vaivai on 59 minutes, with Kheirallah again failing to convert.

And two minutes later Toulouse sealed the match when Johnathon Ford sent Joe Bretherton through a gap to score, with Kheirallah’s conversion making it 6-22.

With just under ten minutes remaining, Jordan Dezaria score Olympique’s fifth try, with Kheirallah adding the goal to make it 6-28, and the Vikings scored a late consolation try through Hep Cahill, converted by Owens, to complete the scoring.

A full report from this match will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.