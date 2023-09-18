Warrington Wolves’ Paul Vaughan faces mammoth ban as 11 Super League players charged

WARRINGTON WOLVES star Paul Vaughan could face a five-match ban after being one of 11 Super League players charged by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel over the weekend.
Following the latest round of Betfred Super League, Betfred League One and Academy fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:
Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves) – Grade E Unnecessary contact – Refer to Tribunal
Thomas Mikaele (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine
Connor Wrench (Warrington Wolves) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Not Applicable
Tommy Makinson (St Helens) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine
Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
Jai Whitbread (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Kevin Proctor (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Kai O’Donnell (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils) – Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour – 2 Match Penalty Notice
Troy Richmond (Wigan Warriors Academy) – Grade B Trip – £25 Fine
Jack Horsfield (Hull FC Academy) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
The following player was handed a caution:
Romain Navarette (Catalans Dragons) – Raises knee in tackle – N/A
