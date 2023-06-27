“We are not football” – Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet calls for more empathy from rugby league media following Ian Watson speculation

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has called for more empathy within the rugby league media following “unsavoury” speculation surrounding Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson.

Watson has endured a difficult start to the 2023 Super League season, winning just five of 16 league and cup fixtures so far this year.

That bad form culminated in a 54-0 hammering by the Leeds Rhinos with Watson fronting up to Sky Sports after the game.

Prior to that fixture, former St Helens boss Justin Holbrook was linked to Super League clubs Huddersfield, Leeds and Warrington Wolves by Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks.

But, Peet believes that the rugby league media should not ‘stick the knife in’.

“I don’t like it at all, I understand why the game and media goes down that route, looking for sensationalism,” Peet said.

“I feel there is a lack of empathy in the rugby league media. We are not football, some of the blokes you see like myself can’t shy away from the fact we chose this job.

“Your job is constantly on the line but the fact is we all have mortgages to pay as rugby league coaches. I’m not crying about it, it’s more when you see it happening to other people.

“There is a lack of empathy in our own sporting community. We are good at getting around people when they need support but we also enjoy sticking the knife in.

“Don’t be pleasant to one person and then enjoy revelling in someone else’s misfortune. Every coach in Super League is trying their hardest and there are a lot of circumstances that contribute to what you see on the field. I find it unsavoury.”

Peet’s Wigan go up against Watson’s Huddersfield this weekend – and Peet is preparing his side to go up against the very best of the Giants.

“We have to anticipate that we will face a reaction. They are a proud club with a proud group of players who are extremely talented. They have an excellent coach who will be very determined. I do think we will face a much improved outfit.

“It’s all about us improving and building. We have had enough tight games with Huddersfield to know what they are capable of.

“They had a spell of forming well and lost a few 50/50 games including against us. It was a very close game, they had similar games against other top teams.

“Since then, it’s been a combination of injuries and not quite finding their form but they will click at some point.”