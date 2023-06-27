Hull KR boss Willie Peters confirms extended loan for Catalans Dragons man as he gives verdict on Fouad Yaha charge

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has confirmed an extended loan for Catalans Dragons man Tanguy Zenon.

The livewire Frenchman has impressed on his two-week loan so far, and now that has been extended by another fortnight.

“Catalans has allowed Tanguy to stay with us for an extra two weeks but they can call him back at any time,” Peters confirmed.

“I thought the pair have fitted in really well, Tanguy showed his quality in that first game and they have kept each other company. They have both played really well and been an asset to the team.

“Fouad has another week with us and he is available, I thought he was strong last Friday and will be available this week.

“Hally is recovering well. We are hoping he will be ok for Friday, but we will make a call at the end of the week. It is touch and go but he is a quick healer. If he can play he definitely will.”

Yaha was in the thick of the action against Wakefield last week, being sinbinned before being charged by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel.

However, the Frenchman escaped a ban – as did forward Yusuf Aydin – with Peters believing that was the right decision.

“They didn’t escape totally due to fines, I am grateful that they can play. Fouad’s one was a tackle where he has come in off his wing, he has wrapped around and made a good tackle.

“Whenever you see a player on the floor, it’s not a good look and not good for the player but it certainly didn’t require a match ban.

“Yusuf’s one, we need to protect the kickers, I think a fine was the right call there.”

In terms of injuries, Peters has given an update on Elliot Minchella, James Batchelor and Ethan Ryan.

“Elliot is ok, naturally at this time of the year every team has bumps and bruises. He is playing long minutes and has been exceptional each week for us.

“He has stepped up and is growing as a leader and player. He has bumps and bruises with the way he has been playing each week.

“James Batchelor is out of his neck brace and it looks promising that he could play in the next few weeks. We are aiming for the week after next but he needs to get more scans first.

“Ethan Ryan could be back for the derby game but Jordan Abdull, Sam Wood, Sauaso Sue are longer-term.”