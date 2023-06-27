Rohan Smith rejects claims of interest in ex-Warrington Wolves playmaker as Leeds Rhinos boss gives verdict on Blake Austin future

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has rejected claims that he is interested in bringing former Warrington Wolves playmaker Tyrone Roberts to Headingley.

Roberts was part of Warrington’s 2018 Super League squad before leaving the Cheshire club to return to the NRL at the end of that year.

Since then, the halfback has been plying his trade with the Burleigh Bears in the Queensland Cup and has been sensationally linked with a move to Leeds.

That being said, Smith has put a categorical no under those rumours.

“I’ve known Tyrone since 2007 or 2008 when he took himself to Newcastle, we have crossed paths at the Titans and Norths Devils but that one has absolutely no truth to it.

“The last time I spoke to Tyrone was in and around the Norths Devils Grand Final last year. I have a lot of time for him but we have had absolutely no correspondence in terms of that.”

With regards to current Leeds players, Blake Austin has also been linked with an exit out of Headingley, but Smith hasn’t given up hope of the halfback remaining at Headingley.

“It’s a two-way street, like every negotiation. Blake has the opportunity to see what else is out there but he is still in our thoughts.

“I haven’t written it off yet at all.”