Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell names different captain for Super League 2023

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Daryl Powell has chosen his captain for the 2023 Super League season following the exit of Jack Hughes to Leigh Leopards.

Now Stefan Ratchford will take over the armband with 2023 being the Warrington stalwart’s 12th season as a Wolves player.

Ratchford, who has been handed the number 4 jersey by head coach Powell for this season, skippered a number of games in 2022 following an injury to Hughes.

The 34-year-old has to date made 299 appearances for the Wolves, scoring 86 tries. He is also sixth on the list of the club’s all-time leading goalkickers with 496.

Along with Ratchford, Josh McGuire, George Williams and Peter Mata’utia will also form the club’s leadership group this season.

Speaking on the announcement, Ratchford said: “I’m extremely proud and honoured to be named captain of this club.

“It’s a huge privilege to be given the opportunity and is a role I’m determined to succeed in.

“We’ve got a strong leadership group here also which I know I’ll have the full support of. To follow in the footsteps of some of the club greats who’ve captained Warrington over the years is a special honour for me.

“All the lads have bought into the values we’ve spoken about in pre-season and there’s a really positive feel around the place. I can’t wait now for the new season to get started and the challenge that lies ahead.”