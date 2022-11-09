Widnes Vikings set for new era under John Kear as club welcomes nine new signings including ex-Leigh Leopards and Bradford Bulls stars

WIDNES Vikings are set for a much-changed look to their squad for 2023 as the club prepares for a full season under new head coach John Kear.

The former Bradford Bulls boss joined Widnes towards the back end of 2022 and has opted for a much-changed squad for next season as the Vikings attempt to climb the Championship table.

Widnes have brought in nine new signings for 2023 including ex-Leigh Leopards man Kieran Dixon and former St Helens prop Kyle Amor.

The Vikings returned for pre-season on Monday, but two of the club’s new signings Ant Walker and Will Evans given an extended break due to their international commitments in the Rugby League World Cup.

Players already under contract for 2023:

Aaron Brown

Liam Bent

Danny Craven

Owen Farnworth

Matty Fleming

Ryan Ince

Josh Johnson

Adam Lawton

Joe Lyons

Jack Owens

Sam Wilde

Contract extensions for 2023:

Oliver Brookes

Oliver Davies

Joe Edge

Matty Fozard

Shane Grady

Brad Holroyd

Will Tilleke

New signings for 2023:

Kyle Amor

Kieran Dixon

Will Evans

Callum Field

Tom Gilmore

Lewis Hatton

Jordan Johnstone

Max Roberts

Anthony Walker