Widnes Vikings set for new era under John Kear as club welcomes nine new signings including ex-Leigh Leopards and Bradford Bulls stars

WIDNES Vikings are set for a much-changed look to their squad for 2023 as the club prepares for a full season under new head coach John Kear.
The former Bradford Bulls boss joined Widnes towards the back end of 2022 and has opted for a much-changed squad for next season as the Vikings attempt to climb the Championship table.
Widnes have brought in nine new signings for 2023 including ex-Leigh Leopards man Kieran Dixon and former St Helens prop Kyle Amor.
The Vikings returned for pre-season on Monday, but two of the club’s new signings Ant Walker and Will Evans given an extended break due to their international commitments in the Rugby League World Cup.
Players already under contract for 2023:
Aaron Brown
Liam Bent
Danny Craven
Owen Farnworth
Matty Fleming
Ryan Ince
Josh Johnson
Adam Lawton
Joe Lyons
Jack Owens
Sam Wilde
Contract extensions for 2023:
Oliver Brookes
Oliver Davies
Joe Edge
Matty Fozard
Shane Grady
Brad Holroyd
Will Tilleke
New signings for 2023:
Kyle Amor
Kieran Dixon
Will Evans
Callum Field
Tom Gilmore
Lewis Hatton
Jordan Johnstone
Max Roberts
Anthony Walker