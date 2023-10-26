Rugby League Heroes: Kevin Harkin

A Wakefield Trinity supporter, Kevin Harkin fulfilled his boyhood ambitions by pulling on the club jersey at the age of 17 in 1969.

After five years, he went to play country football on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast for two seasons. He returned home to play for York before he headed east to join a Hull FC side that was on the verge of dominating the game.

If you could relive one day from your career, which would it be?

Wembley 1982, my first appearance there, when we drew with Widnes. I’d played all my life to get to Wembley. I’d like to relive that, and this time win it with a last-minute drop-goal. It was mixed feelings at full-time as we’d drawn, and we were walking round the pitch with the Widnes players.

How did you get into Rugby League?

I’m born and bred in Wakefield, and when I was a kid, they were the best team in the game. I watched them play from about five or six. My favourite players were Neil Fox, Harold Poynton, Derek Turner and I’ve got to mention Ian Brooke, who looked after me for years. I initially played for Wakefield Trinity Juniors. I signed for them because my cousin George was friends with John Ridge, the Trinity Chairman. They wanted to sign my cousin Terry Harkin, but George said they had to sign me as well. So we both signed. Terry played just two matches and went back to the amateur game. I got £750 in three payments in three instalments. For a young lad in 1969, that was a lot of money.

What happened in your debut away to Bramley in October 1969?

We drew the game, and I can’t remember much about it other than we got winning pay for an away draw! It was about £14, and I think losing pay was £6. I was an apprentice fitter at Walton pit, which paid about £4 or £5, so the rugby money was a lot.

What were the highlights of your time at the club?

Playing for the club I supported was fantastic. Playing for Ken Traill and alongside my heroes was such an honour. Rugby League was my life then. I’d been brought up with nothing else.

Why did you leave?

Brian Briggs was coaching in Australia, and he asked if I’d go and play there along with Geoff Wraith and Steve Lyons. I signed a three-year contract with Nambour Souths on the Sunshine Coast. It was a couple of levels down from what we now know as the NRL – one below the Brisbane leagues. I was a star in it, so it must have been a poor standard! I got about $4,000 a year, which was about £2,000. I wouldn’t have got that at Wakefield in five years.

Tell us about the day you played against Great Britain.

It was in 1974 when the Lions toured. I played for a representative team called Wide Bay Division. I came off the bench and scored a try. I hadn’t been there that long, maybe two or three months. Knocker Norton got a shock when he saw me because he had no idea I was playing. I had no point to prove, but I just wanted to do well. Colin Dixon made a break for the Lions. I shouted for the ball and because of the accent, he gave it to me!

How long did you stay in Australia?

I did two seasons and then went home to play for York. Gary Cooper was ringing me constantly. I’d played alongside him at Wakefield. My wife wanted to go home, and I wanted to carry on my career in England, even though I got an offer to play for Souths in Newcastle.

Why York?

They were an up-and-coming club – they still are I suppose! They got good crowds and with the right people in charge, they could have done well. I still have a soft spot for them. I got into their Hall of Fame. I won their player of the year two years on the trot. We got to the Yorkshire Cup Final and were beating Bradford at half-time, but they brought Johnny Wolford on and they beat us. We were a good team. We won the Division Two Championship. We got promoted twice and relegated twice in my six seasons there. We played the Aussies in 1975 and 1978. We played them under floodlights at Clarence Street. Artie Beetson was running down the field. I jumped at him and he swatted me off like a fly!

Did you make your Hull debut the day after playing for York?

I played for York second team and then the day after I played for Hull’s first team against Leeds and scored a try. It was November 1981. Lee Crooks also made his debut that day. I remember the tries I scored because I didn’t score many! Hull KR had been after me, which was reported in the press, but Hull came in and I signed for them.

How good was Crooks?

He was an exceptional player for a young lad. He put me over for my try when we made our debuts together. He had an old head on 18-year-old shoulders. Schoey also came along in 1983 and I put him over for his first try in the professional game, which I like to remind him about!

What were your first impressions of the club?

They were a tremendous team. It’s a different world over there. There’s so much passion and love of the game. There’s so much hatred between the two teams as well. We went drinking after training on a Thursday in the Top House at Hessle, and it would be packed with supporters. I’d never known anything like it. I have a real soft spot for Hull. I was accepted straightaway. They back you and after a couple of good games, they’re really on your side. The passion is incredible.

You formed a fantastic midfield triangle with Steve Norton and Dave Topliss. How highly did you rate them?

They were so talented. I’d known Toppo from Under-17s at Normanton and we played against Knocker because he’s the same age. Toppo read the game fantastically. He was the best reader of the game. He could see what was front of him. We had a move called “Toppo’s ball” where he’d run round the stand-off, and he’d score nine times out of ten. He understood the game more than most. Knocker was as mad as a hatter. He and Mick Crane played the most fantastic off-the-cuff rugby.

You shared scrum half duties with Tony Dean. Rotation was rare back then. How did it feel?

I hated him if he got picked and vice-versa! It was a total one-off at the time. Tony was a bloody nutcase! We were great friends, always taking the Michael out of each other. He was a showman on and off the field, a good little player. He was such a nice lad. We were different players. I used to do a lot more tackling than Deany! I was a niggly little git.

You were pipped to the title in 1982 by Leigh. What do you remember of the dramatic final Sunday?

We were on the telly against Widnes, and it was the week before we played them at Wembley. We hoped Leigh would lose and we would win the league. Our game finished first, and we’d beaten Widnes. Loads of supporters came onto the pitch, but then we found out Leigh had won against Hull KR. All four clubs went into the final weekend able to finish top. It was the last time Leigh did well until this season. What they’ve done this year is absolutely tremendous.

You’ve told us about Wembley in 1982. When did you find out you weren’t playing in the replay?

I found out the day before. It upset me because I played pretty well at Wembley. It wasn’t a form thing. We’d lost the Premiership play-off match on the Saturday to Widnes, and he dropped me. Arthur Bunting [the coach] apologised, and I suppose the decision came off because we won the replay, but I still think we’d have won if I played. It was hard to take. I’m still upset about it now!

The Hull team of 1982-83 team is one of the best ever. What were the key ingredients?

Arthur didn’t impose himself too much, and he left Knocker, Craney and Toppo to do their things. He was a lovely fella, and he was a very good coach. He had good players, but he got them playing, and he didn’t over coach. There was so much harmony in the squad. We went out and had a drink together. We played off-the-cuff stuff. We had so much ability and we just clicked. The Kiwis were tremendous. They fitted in so well. Gary Kemble was a great fullback. Jimmy Leuluai had an exceptional sidestep. Dane O’Hara was an excellent winger. Fred Ah Kuoi came a year later. They were all good lads. No one had airs and graces about them. We beat Barrow to clinch the league, and we did a lap of honour. That is a great memory.

What happened at Wembley in 1983?

I don’t remember much. We were odds-on favourites to beat Featherstone. I remember going on the field and then sitting on the sidelines. I’d been kicked in the head and only lasted ten minutes. To make it worse, Featherstone turned us over.

You were nicknamed ‘Concussion Kev’. Have you had issues in later life?

No. It was a nickname that came from Peter Harrison at Wakefield. He lost his leg playing and died in 2006. That nickname came near the start of my career, so I haven’t done too badly!

Is it true you left Hull because they signed Peter Sterling?

I did. It was a bit daft. I should have grown up a bit, but I was upset about it. They said they signed him because they didn’t think I’d play again after Wembley. I took my bat and ball home, which I now regret. My final game was his debut when I came on as sub. I get on really well with Sterlo now, but I do think him coming affected the balance of the side a bit. He was so good that everything went through him, and it stopped the Nortons and Toplisses playing their natural game.

What did you do after Hull?

The team started to break up, and I went to Wakefield and played in Division Two. Len Casey was the coach. I had pubs after I finished playing. Ossett ARLFC were based at my pub and I played a few games for them. I support all my old teams. I get an ex-players’ season ticket at Wakefield, and I get to York and Hull whenever I can. My soft spot is for Hull, I suppose.

