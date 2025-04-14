Where do Castleford Tigers go from here?

IT was a defeat that the vast majority of Super League and Castleford Tigers fans expected, but the distinct lack of improvement in the Tigers’ 20-6 defeat to Leigh Leopards on Saturday night is a big cause for concern.

Danny McGuire was appointed to his first head coaching role ahead of the 2025 Super League season, with his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Brett Delaney as his assistant.

Delaney spoke in pre-season how the Castleford players had been taken to “dark places” but it’s the Tigers’ fans that have been taken into a seemingly endless abyss with seven losses from their opening eight games – including a Challenge Cup shocker away at Bradford Bulls.

Those eight fixtures have seen little to no improvement across the board, despite McGuire having most of his first-choice 17 now at hand.

But, in every game so far, it’s the issue of a lack of go-forward that has been staring Castleford in the face – and it was a problem they faced last season under Craig Lingard.

Little was done in the off-season to rectify that, with no prop forward making their way through the doors on a permanent basis – Dan Okoro did join on-loan for the entire campaign from Warrington Wolves.

That issue in the forward pack was compounded by the early exit of Liam Watts to Hull FC, whilst McGuire has looked to the issue at Salford Red Devils to pick up Brad Singleton.

Against Leigh, however, the Tigers struggled to get out of their own 30-metre zone, whilst the Leopards continued to make easy yards courtesy of the likes of Robbie Mulhern, Aaron Pene and Tesi Niu.

McGuire himself conceded that he was “struggling” to understand what was happening with his players, saying after the game: “I’m struggling a bit, all the players are saying and doing the right things, they care, they’re working hard but we’re just not transferring that to when it matters on a Saturday night.”

That, in itself, is a worrying sign with McGuire unable to find an answer as to why his players are not playing like they are training.

Recruitment is, of course, an ongoing process at every Super League club and Castleford have been desperately trying to add more firepower.

Whilst Hull brought three forwards in in the space of a week with Sam Eseh, Liam Knight and Liam Watts, the Tigers have managed just Singleton.

There are players out there despite potentially slim pickings and the Tigers’ league position doesn’t lie.

Third from bottom with just one win from seven league games, McGuire’s side have the third worst attack in the league and the third worst defence.

To make matters more bleak for Castleford fans, there are two sides below them that have had to endure a financial crisis and the sale of best players (Salford Red Devils) and the other that has perhaps suffered the most ridiculous injury list ever seen at the start of a Super League season (Huddersfield Giants).

The Tigers faithful accepted the poor showing in 2024 as the club looked to secure their Super League status with a Grade A, but they are beginning to lose heart – and when that’s gone it is bitterly difficult to get it back.