Whitehaven grow community efforts with new touch rugby sessions

WHITEHAVEN have continued their growing community efforts with the launch of social Touch Rugby sessions at their Ortus REC ground.

Starting today (Monday, 6pm to 7pm), the touch rugby sessions are for all ages, genders, fitness and ability.

It is a joint initiative between Whitehaven RLFC, West Cumbria Masters RL and Trust in Haven, with the aim to provide a fun, safe environment to play rugby while meeting people and getting fit and active.

Their form on the pitch is doing plenty to create a buzz around the club too, even more so ahead of the derby clash with Workington on Good Friday.

Coach Anthony Murray said: “We’ve got to be happy with the last two games and the points we’ve racked up, and the efforts defensively, I’m really happy and it’s a good result.

“Everyone is chomping at the bit to be in the team. We’re in a healthy place with our injuries and everyone’s training hard because they want to be in the team. That lifts the intensity of the training and we’re executing that on the field.

“We know where we are at, we need to keep improving as a squad and give a good account of ourselves on the field for the fans who turn up here and when we travel away.”