Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Hull FC and Leigh Leopards dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Helped Wigan in their comeback win over Hull KR.

2. Davy Litten – Hull FC

Enjoyed a two-try haul against Warrington but also helped save a try with a magnificent tackle in the second-half.

3. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards

Like a man possessed against Castleford.

4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Was superb out wide for Wigan against Hull KR.

5. Darnell McIntosh – Leigh Leopards

Made his comeback against Castleford and scored two well-taken tries.

6. George Whitby – St Helens

Slotted straight into the halves alongside Jack Welsby with aplomb.

7. Aidan Sezer – Hull FC

Ran the show against Warrington.

8. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC

Yet another try for Herman Ese’ese in the win over Warrington.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Was superb at hooker for Leigh in the win over Castleford.

10. Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards

Punched holes in the Castleford defence consistently.

11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Junior Nsemba’s stock continues to rise with an accomplished display in the win over Hull KR.

12. James McDonnell – Leeds Rhinos

Scored four tries and was a constant thorn in Salford’s side all night on Thursday.

13. Morgan Knowles – St Helens

Continues to lead the Saints around the park with a major contribution on Friday night.

Substitutes

14. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Ran the show against Salford with a number of brilliant touches.

15. Liam Knight – Hull FC

Enjoyed another big display for Hull FC.

16. Oliver Partington – Catalans Dragons

Led from the front against Huddersfield.

17. George Flanagan – Huddersfield Giants

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Catalans.