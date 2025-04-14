Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Hull FC and Leigh Leopards dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors
Helped Wigan in their comeback win over Hull KR.
2. Davy Litten – Hull FC
Enjoyed a two-try haul against Warrington but also helped save a try with a magnificent tackle in the second-half.
3. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards
Like a man possessed against Castleford.
4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors
Was superb out wide for Wigan against Hull KR.
5. Darnell McIntosh – Leigh Leopards
Made his comeback against Castleford and scored two well-taken tries.
6. George Whitby – St Helens
Slotted straight into the halves alongside Jack Welsby with aplomb.
7. Aidan Sezer – Hull FC
Ran the show against Warrington.
8. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC
Yet another try for Herman Ese’ese in the win over Warrington.
9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards
Was superb at hooker for Leigh in the win over Castleford.
10. Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards
Punched holes in the Castleford defence consistently.
11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors
Junior Nsemba’s stock continues to rise with an accomplished display in the win over Hull KR.
12. James McDonnell – Leeds Rhinos
Scored four tries and was a constant thorn in Salford’s side all night on Thursday.
13. Morgan Knowles – St Helens
Continues to lead the Saints around the park with a major contribution on Friday night.
Substitutes
14. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Ran the show against Salford with a number of brilliant touches.
15. Liam Knight – Hull FC
Enjoyed another big display for Hull FC.
16. Oliver Partington – Catalans Dragons
Led from the front against Huddersfield.
17. George Flanagan – Huddersfield Giants
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Catalans.