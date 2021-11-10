Whitehaven capture Australian halfback

Whitehaven have added to their squad for the new Championship season with the signing of Australian halfback or hooker Alex Bishop on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old has featured for clubs including Redcliffe Dolphins and North Devils, but will move to England to play for Haven next year.

Head coach Jonty Gorley, embarking on his first season in charge after taking over from Gary Charlton, revealed that the signing of Bishop was two years in the making.

“It’s great to have a player of Alex’s pedigree come to Whitehaven,” said Gorley. “He’s played over 100 games in the Intrust Cup and to do that you must be a decent player. During that time he has played for the Broncos and Storm feeder teams playing alongside numerous NRL players.

“Alex will bring this experience and that will be a massive boost for us with him playing in the halves. He can also cover hooker equally as good as he performs at half.

“We’ve tried for two years to get his signature and finally we have it. Signing someone like Alex adds quality to my squad and gives me different options for team selection.”

Bishop added: “I’m grateful for the opportunity the club has given me and look forward to getting over there, meeting everyone and playing some good footy.”

He is the seventh new signing to join Whitehaven ahead of the 2022 season, joining Geronimo Doyle, Dave Eccleston, Will Evans, Keiran Hudson, Liam McAvoy and Jake Moore, as they aim to back up last season’s brilliant run to the Championship play-offs.