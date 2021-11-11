Halifax Panthers boss extends contract and adds former players to staff

Halifax Panthers have tied head coach Simon Grix down to a new contract which will keep him at the Championship club until the end of the 2024 season.

Grix took charge at the Shay in 2019 and, in his first full season at the helm in 2021, took them to an impressive third-place finish in the table, reaching the play-off semi-finals.

The 36-year-old, who had two spells at the club as a player in between a decade at Warrington Wolves, has been rewarded with a new deal from his hometown side.

“I’m obviously happy to have agreed a deal with the club, for what is my short term future in coaching” said Grix, who also led Halifax to the Challenge Cup semi-finals in 2019.

“I am grateful for the backing of the board, trusting me in what I see as a privileged position in coaching this club. I am in the early stages of my coaching career and excited at the challenges we have ahead as a club in our collective efforts to move forward each year in all areas of the organisation.”

Grix has also made changes to his backroom staff, bringing in Liam Finn as assistant coach and appointing older brother Scott as strength and conditioning coach.

Both Finn and Scott Grix retired from playing at the end of last season; Finn bowing out at Dewsbury Rams after a lengthy career that began at Fax, and Grix after his second spell at the Shay.

Finn replaces Rikki Sheriffe, who has left due to work commitments outside Rugby League, while Grix takes a role previously held by Andy Holleyhead.