Whiteley signs York extension

Perry Whiteley has signed a new deal with York City Knights.

The former Huddersfield youngster joined the club from Keighley on transfer deadline day last year and has scored 11 tries in 23 appearances for the club.

Head Coach James Ford said: “I’m pleased to re-sign Perry. He has made a really positive transition to winger, he’s regularly topped our metres made charts, been strong under kick reception and gave us a target to kick at in good ball.

“He’s great for the group and we all enjoy working with him. I’m confident ‘Den’ can carry on developing into an outstanding winger.”

Whiteley added: “I’m really happy to be a Knight for 2020 and excited about the potential that this club has.

“As a player it’s the best environment I could ask to be in for me to develop and hopefully we can repay the fans with another big year!”