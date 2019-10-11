Craig Hall leaves Hull KR for Featherstone move

Craig Hall has signed for Featherstone on a one-year loan.

The Hull KR utility back has agreed to join the Championship club as Robins head coach Tony Smith continues to shake up his squad ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Hall, who has made over 200 Super League appearances, was a regular under Smith following his arrival at KCOM Craven Park, making 11 appearances following his arrival and 30 throughout the course of the season.

In fact, Hall penned a new deal with the club in June, just days after Smith’s arrival, but will spend the year with the Championship Grand Finalists.

The news comes as a huge boost to Fev, who will have former Hull Kingston Rovers assistant James Webster in charge next season.

Ashton Golding’s move to Huddersfield will see the club unable to call on the Leeds fullback next season, but Hall will help fill that void.

“It’s a really good opportunity for me,” Hall said.

“I’ve moved on from Hull KR now and with the way that Featherstone Rovers played, especially towards the back end of the season, hopefully I can add something to that. There was quite a few young players in the Rovers team at the end of last season that played really well so anything I can do to improve the team I will certainly be doing that.

“I’ve played down here a couple of times in the past and in front of the travelling support as well when Featherstone went to Leigh last season and they were great. I’ve come from a passionate fan base over at Hull KR and I’m expecting much of the same coming from the Rovers fans.”