Why England international will not play for Castleford Tigers against St Helens in Super League clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS centre Sam Wood enjoyed his first England call-up for the 40-8 win over France at Toulouse Olympique’s Stade Ernest Wallon last weekend.

Wood, who was an off-season recruit from Hull KR where he played a bit-part role as a centre, winger and even a back-rower, has impressed greatly for the Tigers since making the switch to West Yorkshire.

The rangy centre has found a home in the left centre for Castleford, and he was rewarded for his great early season form with a call-up from England boss Shaun Wane.

However, ahead of the Tigers’ Super League clash against St Helens on Friday night, Wood has not been named in Craig Lingard’s 21-man squad.

Now League Express can reveal that Wood suffered a labrum shoulder injury whilst on England duty and, from the first opinion, it appears as though the centre could be set for a lengthy lay-off.

If the former Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants man needs surgery, he will be out for the long-term with more news expected on the injury in the next 24 hours.

