St Helens struck with two key injuries ahead of Castleford Tigers fixture as potential for four debutants revealed

ST HELENS have been hit with injuries to two of their key players ahead of their fixture against Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

Daryl Clark will miss out due to a minor muscle tear, whilst Konrad Hurrell also misses Friday’s game due to a neck injury.

Club captain, Jonny Lomax, who suffered a hand fracture injury in Saints’ Round 12 win over Leeds Rhinos during May, will make a timely return.

Leon Cowen is the other player stepping into the 21-man squad. Cowen has been playing in Saints’ Reserves side and has been on dual-registration in recent weeks at Swinton Lions too.

Cowen is one of four Saints in Wellens’ squad that could make their debuts if selected to take on the Tigers, the others are; Jake Burns, Jonny Vaughan, and Harry Robertson.

