Three rugby league clubs formally apply to join League One for 2025

THE RFL have received three formal applications to join the Betfred League One competition in 2025 – from Anglian Vipers, Bedford Tigers and Goole Vikings.

Applications had been invited earlier this year following the decision regarding a restructure of the divisions below the Betfred Super League, with a view to creating two divisions of 12 by the 2026 season.

After receiving 11 initial expressions of interest, the RFL set a deadline of June 28 for formal applications.

The three applications will now be considered, with visits to the applicants to assess their home stadia and other facilities, which will be followed by formal presentations at Rugby League’s Etihad Campus headquarters in August – and a decision expected by the end of September.

The existing Betfred League One clubs were updated on the process today.

Anglian Vipers are based in Wymondham, Norfolk, and play in the East Rugby League.

Bedford Tigers play in the Southern Conference League, and also field a Men’s team in the East Rugby League.

Goole Vikings play in the Yorkshire Men’s League.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast