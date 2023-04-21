Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants: Team news and injuries as Tony Smith welcomes back new signing

HULL FC take on Huddersfield Giants at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
It’s been a dreadful of games for Tony Smith’s men with the Black and Whites losing seven games in a row after winning their first two fixtures of 2023.
Huddersfield, meanwhile, have been steadily building and an impressive win over Catalans Dragons last weekend epitomised their improving form.
Team news and injuries
Hull could welcome back Jake Clifford but Tex Hoy isn’t included in the 21-man squad with the pair missing the last few weeks through injury. Jamie Shaul and Jake Trueman are still out.
Huddersfield, meanwhile, are still without Olly Russell and Ashton Golding as well as Theo Fages.
Hull FC’s 21-man squad
2 Adam Swift
3 Carlos Tuimavave
4 Liam Sutcliffe
5 Darnell McIntosh
7 Jake Clifford
8 Ligi Sao
9 Danny Houghton
10 Chris Satae
11 Andre Savelio
12 Jordan Lane
13 Brad Fash
14 Joe Lovodua
15 Joe Cator
17 Cam Scott
19 Ben McNamara
20 Jack Brown
23 Josh Griffin
25 Davy Litten
27 Will Gardiner
30 Scott Taylor
33 Brad Dwyer
Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad
1 Jake Connor
2 Jermaine McGillvary
3 Esan Marsters
4 Kevin Naiqama
5 Jake Bibby
6 Tui Lolohea
8 Chris Hill
9 Nathan Peats
12 Chris McQueen
13 Luke Yates
15 Matty English
16 Harry Rushton
17 Owen Trout
18 Sebastine Ikahihifo
19 Adam O’Brien
20 Olly Wilson
21 Leroy Cudjoe
22 Harvey Livett
24 Sam Halsall
27 Jack Ashworth
32 Will Pryce