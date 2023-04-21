Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants: Team news and injuries as Tony Smith welcomes back new signing

HULL FC take on Huddersfield Giants at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It’s been a dreadful of games for Tony Smith’s men with the Black and Whites losing seven games in a row after winning their first two fixtures of 2023.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have been steadily building and an impressive win over Catalans Dragons last weekend epitomised their improving form.

Team news and injuries

Hull could welcome back Jake Clifford but Tex Hoy isn’t included in the 21-man squad with the pair missing the last few weeks through injury. Jamie Shaul and Jake Trueman are still out.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are still without Olly Russell and Ashton Golding as well as Theo Fages.

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

2 Adam Swift

3 Carlos Tuimavave

4 Liam Sutcliffe

5 Darnell McIntosh

7 Jake Clifford

8 Ligi Sao

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

11 Andre Savelio

12 Jordan Lane

13 Brad Fash

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

17 Cam Scott

19 Ben McNamara

20 Jack Brown

23 Josh Griffin

25 Davy Litten

27 Will Gardiner

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

1 Jake Connor

2 Jermaine McGillvary

3 Esan Marsters

4 Kevin Naiqama

5 Jake Bibby

6 Tui Lolohea

8 Chris Hill

9 Nathan Peats

12 Chris McQueen

13 Luke Yates

15 Matty English

16 Harry Rushton

17 Owen Trout

18 Sebastine Ikahihifo

19 Adam O’Brien

20 Olly Wilson

21 Leroy Cudjoe

22 Harvey Livett

24 Sam Halsall

27 Jack Ashworth

32 Will Pryce