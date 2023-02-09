Why Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards pair Josh McGuire and Tom Amone face potential SIX-GAME bans

WARRINGTON WOLVES and Leigh Leopards stars Josh McGuire and Tom Amone have both been charged with Grade F Unacceptable Language.

If found guilty at an Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday, both could sit out for a minimum of eight games as is in line with a Grade F charge.

When looking at the Match Review Panel’s minutes of the two incidents, they state: “Law 15.1 (f) Verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual preference, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of Unacceptable Behaviour or Language Grade F.”

Of course, McGuire was sent off for the part he played in the incident, with the game being just three minutes before the end when the event occurred.

Warrington had just scored their final try of the evening in a warm game against the Leigh Leopards as McGuire was sent from the field by referee Marcus Griffiths.

Amone, however, stayed on the field but he too has been charged for exactly the same incident.

That being said, McGuire had previously said that he didn’t believe there was much in it: “To be honest, I’m still waiting to hear the report as well because there was a bit of a back and forth between the two teams under the posts after we scored,” McGuire said on Sky Sports.

“We went back to half way and I got a red card so the review will be tomorrow. I’m hoping it all gets settled because I’m ready to go on Thursday.”

At the Super League launch today, McGuire outlined his intention to appeal any ban, but now he will head straight to a tribunal on Tuesday.