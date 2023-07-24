Former Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity forward faces huge ban following biting charge

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has released its findings following the weekend’s Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup semi-finals.

One of those cited and charged is ex-Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity forward Rob Butler, who has been slapped with a Grade F charge of biting.

Though the incident didn’t happen in London Broncos’ narrow loss to Halifax Panthers in the 1895 Cup on Saturday evening, Butler has been charged due to additional informational provided after Thursday’s Match Review Panel meeting.

Butler was cited following London’s 56-10 win over Newcastle Thunder earlier in July.

Now, the ex-Super League prop could face a minimum six-match ban as well as a hefty fine if found guilty by an Operational Rules Tribunal tomorrow night.